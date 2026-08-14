Exclusive-Silver Lake in talks to buy Workday, sources say

Aug 13 : Private equity firm Silver Lake is in talks to acquire Workday, which has a market value of about $43 billion, in a deal that would rank among the largest software buyouts in history, according to people familiar with the matter.

Silver Lake and the human-resources and financial management software company have held discussions about a potential deal in recent months, the people said. The talks are ongoing and there is no guarantee a deal will materialize, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the discussions are confidential.

Neither Silver Lake nor Workday immediately responded to requests for comment.

Workday’s shares have fallen about 15 per cent this year as investors have questioned the durability of traditional software in an era of rapidly advancing artificial intelligence. The stock is down over 40 per cent from its 2024 peak.