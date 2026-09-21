Facebook and Instagram hit by global outage, some users in Singapore affected

SINGAPORE: Some Facebook and Instagram users in Singapore reported issues accessing the social media platforms on Monday (Sep 21) morning, as users in several countries also reported disruptions.

Outage tracker Downdetector showed reports for Facebook and Instagram in Singapore peaking at about 9.20am, at around 220 and 120, respectively.

Most of the reports were related to problems accessing the platforms' websites.

Users in other countries, including the Philippines, Australia, the United States and Mexico, also reported problems.

The disruption appears to be global. Reuters reported that thousands of users in the US were experiencing problems with Facebook and Instagram, with Downdetector recording more than 17,000 reports for Facebook and more than 5,000 for Instagram as of 1.11am GMT.

Facebook and Instagram, which are owned by Meta, have experienced other outages this year.

In June, the platforms suffered a global outage that affected users in Singapore, the Philippines, India, Australia, Canada and the US.

The social media platforms also had an outage in July, which affected hundreds of users in Singapore.