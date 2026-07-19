Users of Meta's Facebook, Instagram report suffering some outages

SINGAPORE: Meta's Instagram and Facebook social networks appeared to suffer some outages on Sunday (Jul 19), with users reporting issues with the app and website.

According to outage tracker Downdetector, there were about 430 Instagram-related reports in Singapore around 5pm.

Facebook-related reports, mostly involving its website, were at 436 at around 3.50pm, before dropping to about 190 at 5.10pm.

In the United States, the tracker showed 4,808 reports filed by Facebook users as of 7.46am GMT (3.46pm, Singapore time), with 63 per cent of users facing issues accessing the website as well.

Another 2,829 reports were filed by Instagram users in the country. who faced issues with the app as of 8.18am GMT.

Meta did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment sent by email.