Facebook largely back up after brief outage in the US, Downdetector shows

March 3 : Meta Platforms' Facebook was largely back up after an outage that affected thousands of users in the U.S. on Tuesday, according to Downdetector.com.

At its peak, there were more than 11,000 reports of issues with the social media platform in the U.S., before coming down to about 1,200 as of 06:11 p.m. ET, according to Downdetector.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted reports, and the actual number of affected users may vary.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on what caused the outage.

Separately, the company's status page indicated high disruptions on Facebook Ads Manager, a tool for creating, managing and analyzing advertising campaigns across Facebook, Instagram and other platforms.