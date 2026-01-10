FCC approves SpaceX plan to deploy additional 7,500 Starlink satellites

WASHINGTON, ‌Jan 9 : The Federal Communications Commission said on Friday it has approved SpaceX's request to deploy ‌another 7,500 second-generation ‌Starlink satellites as it works to boost internet service worldwide.

The FCC said Elon Musk's ‍SpaceX can now operate an additional 7,500 Gen2 Starlink satellites, bringing the ​total ‌to 15,000 satellites worldwide. The FCC is ​also allowing SpaceX to ⁠upgrade the satellites ‌and operate ​across five frequencies and is waiving prior requirements that ‍prevented overlapping coverage and ⁠enhanced capacity.