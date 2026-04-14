Fed nominee Warsh's holdings include SpaceX, Polymarket, crypto and AI

WASHINGTON, April 14 : Holdings in Elon Musk's SpaceX company and predictions platform Polymarket are among dozens of future-oriented assets that Federal Reserve chair nominee Kevin Warsh lists on a newly filed financial disclosure that shows dozens of apparently small bets on a wide array of emerging and almost science fiction-sounding ventures.

Warsh's major holdings put his assets at well over $100 million, including two $50-million-plus holdings in the Juggernaut Fund LP, apparently part of Warsh's work advising for the Duquesne Family Office, the private investment firm of Stanley Druckenmiller.

But it is in dozens of other holdings, listed as part of something called DCM Investments 10 LLC with a market value of no more than half a million dollars, that Warsh's stylings as a traditionalist central banker morph into an emerging future of digitized AI avatars doling out advice, AI-driven art, new vaccines for herpes and longlasting reversible male contraception, and decentralized derivatives trading.

SpaceX may be well known for Musk's business blanketing the globe with internet satellite coverage and ambitions for a manned journey to Mars.

But the relatively small half-million-dollars spread across dozens of firms suggests early stage bets on less well-known companies that may make it, may not, or may make it big.

There's "Recraft," described in Warsh's filing as an "AI vector art platform."

There's Volt, an "AI physical security software" company, and 11x, an "autonomous AI workforce platform."

A company called Outpace Bio is involved in protein engineering, a field considered to have enormous potential through the use of AI; Partiful takes human welfare in a different direction offering a "social event planning platform"; Cafe X could provide synergy there with its "robotic coffee bar platform."

Crypto and fintech are other focuses, including Tenderly, an "ethereum developer platform," Stashfin, described as a "consumer lending neobank," and Lemon Cash, described as a crypto financial services platform.

The holdings run on to other health items including a firm developing a herpes vaccine, one developing a "reversible male contraceptive" currently in clinical trials, and a "bionic" clothing company that assists movement.

There's also a "digital cloning platform" called Delphi AI, whose website says it will "turn your knowledge into an interactive profile people can talk to. Showcase your expertise, answer repetitive questions, and discover what people want to know next," a tool Warsh might find useful at Fed press conferences.