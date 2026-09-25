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Fed's Schmid: Need to understand if AI "ecosystem" getting too big to fail
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Fed's Schmid: Need to understand if AI "ecosystem" getting too big to fail

Fed's Schmid: Need to understand if AI "ecosystem" getting too big to fail
Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas President Jeff Schmid looks on as he gets ready to host the Kansas City Fed’s annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on August 22, 2024. REUTERS/Ann Saphir
Fed's Schmid: Need to understand if AI "ecosystem" getting too big to fail
AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters and robot hand are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration taken, June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
25 Sep 2026 10:40PM (Updated: 25 Sep 2026 10:43PM)
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WASHINGTON, Sept 25 : Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid said that as the artificial intelligence boom unfolds it will be important for the Fed to understand if the network of firms and contracts developing in the industry is becoming so large it is too big to fail.

"Where we have to start to really synthesize what's happening in the AI and the data center build-out is are we moving to a too-big-to-fail AI ecosystem," he said, referring to the need for public bailouts of major financial institutions during the 2007 to 2009 financial crisis because of their size and influence on the broader economy.

"You worry a little bit about how do we understand what's inside. ... Is there anything systemic?" he asked.

Source: Reuters
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