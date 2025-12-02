Logo
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China Indonesia Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Trump podcasts Wellness
Logo

Business

Fintech firm Wealthfront seeks up to $2.05 billion valuation in US IPO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China Indonesia Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Trump podcasts Wellness
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Fintech firm Wealthfront seeks up to $2.05 billion valuation in US IPO

Fintech firm Wealthfront seeks up to $2.05 billion valuation in US IPO

The Nasdaq logo is seen at the Nasdaq Market in New York City, U.S., September 16, 2025. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

02 Dec 2025 07:40PM (Updated: 02 Dec 2025 08:07PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Dec 2 : Automated digital wealth management firm Wealthfront is targeting a valuation of up to $2.05 billion in its U.S. initial public offering, it said on Tuesday, becoming the latest to test a trend of strong investor appetite for fintech listings.

The Palo Alto, California-based company plans to raise as much as $485 million by selling 34.6 million shares, including stock offered by existing shareholders, at a price range of $12 to $14 each.

The U.S. IPO market has recovered after a slowdown fueled by trade policy uncertainty, as rising odds of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut have boosted investor demand for fresh offerings.

Fintech companies such as Sweden's Klarna, U.S. digital bank Chime and Israeli trading platform eToro have drawn strong demand, with shares jumping on their market debuts.

Wealthfront, founded in 2008 by Andy Rachleff and Dan Carroll, provides automated tools such as cash accounts, ETFs and bond investing, as well as trading and low-cost loans to its clients.

Wealthfront intends to list on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the "WLTH" symbol. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Citigroup are among the underwriters for the offering.

In 2022, Wealthfront was valued at $1.4 billion when its planned acquisition by Swiss bank UBS was scrapped following reported shareholder pushback over the deal's terms.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement