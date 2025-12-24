Dec 23 : ‌AI-powered fleet management company Motive Technologies on Tuesday disclosed a rise in nine-month revenue in its U.S. initial public offering filing, as companies line up to list early next year.

The San ‌Francisco, California-based company reported a net ‌loss of $138.5 million on $327.3 million revenue for the nine-month period ended September 30, compared with a loss of $113.9 million on $268.9 million revenue in the same period a year earlier.

The ‍U.S. IPO market has regained momentum in 2025 but expectations of a stronger rebound were curbed by tariff-driven volatility, a prolonged government ​shutdown and a ‌late-year selloff in AI stocks.

Motive Technologies will list on the NYSE under the "MTVE" ​symbol.

Motive is a software firm providing AI-powered tools ⁠to manage fleets and ‌physical operations, helping customers improve safety, ​manage vehicles and equipment, track spending and automate workforce and compliance tasks across ‍industries including logistics, construction, energy and manufacturing.

J.P. Morgan, ⁠Citigroup, Jefferies and Barclays are among the ​underwriters for the ‌offering.