Fleet management firm Motive Technologies reveals revenue growth in US IPO paperwork

Dec 23 : AI-powered fleet management company Motive Technologies on Tuesday disclosed a rise in nine-month revenue in its U.S. initial public offering filing, as companies line up to list early next year.
The San Francisco, California-based company reported a net loss of $138.5 million on $327.3 million revenue for the nine-month period ended September 30, compared with a loss of $113.9 million on $268.9 million revenue in the same period a year earlier.
The U.S. IPO market has regained momentum in 2025 but expectations of a stronger rebound were curbed by tariff-driven volatility, a prolonged government shutdown and a late-year selloff in AI stocks.
Motive Technologies will list on the NYSE under the "MTVE" symbol.
Motive is a software firm providing AI-powered tools to manage fleets and physical operations, helping customers improve safety, manage vehicles and equipment, track spending and automate workforce and compliance tasks across industries including logistics, construction, energy and manufacturing.
J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Jefferies and Barclays are among the underwriters for the offering.