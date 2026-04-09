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Florida AG opens probe into OpenAI ahead of potential IPO
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Florida AG opens probe into OpenAI ahead of potential IPO

Florida AG opens probe into OpenAI ahead of potential IPO

FILE PHOTO: OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

09 Apr 2026 11:26PM (Updated: 10 Apr 2026 12:04AM)
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April 9 : Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier on Thursday launched an investigation into OpenAI and its chatbot ChatGPT, as the artificial intelligence firm prepares for an IPO that could value it at up to $1 trillion.

In a video posted to X, Uthmeier said there were concerns about whether OpenAI's data and AI technologies could fall "into the hands of America's enemies, such as the Chinese Communist Party."

Subpoenas to the company will be issued shortly.

Uthmeier also said ChatGPT, which has over 900 million weekly active users, had been linked to criminal behavior, including child sex abuse and the encouragement of suicide and self-harm.

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"We've also learned that ChatGPT may likely have been used to assist the murderer in the recent mass school shooting at Florida State University" that killed two, he added.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

While acknowledging AI as a "monumental leap" in technology, Uthmeier said it should supplement, support and advance mankind, not "lead to an existential crisis or our ultimate demise."

California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings sent a letter to OpenAI in September 2025 expressing deep concern over increased reports of how OpenAI's products interact with children.

Source: Reuters
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