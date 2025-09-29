Logo
Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry's Fermi aims to raise $715 million in US IPO
The Wall street sign hangs outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building on Tuesday following Monday’s broad sell off in New York City, U.S., March 11, 2025. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

29 Sep 2025 08:13PM
Fermi is aiming to raise $715 million in its upsized U.S. initial public offering, the data center real estate investment trust said on Monday, as it aims to leverage burgeoning demand for energy infrastructure required to support AI buildouts.

Co-founded by former U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry, the company is aiming to sell 32.5 million shares priced between $18 and $22 apiece, compared with its previous target of 25 million shares.

UBS, Evercore, Cantor and Mizuho are the joint lead book-running managers.

Fermi will list on the Nasdaq and the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "FRMI".

Source: Reuters
