Fortnite to return to Google Play worldwide after revision to app store billing, fee structures

March 4 : Epic Games' popular video game Fortnite will return to Google Play Store worldwide, the company said on Wednesday, after the app store implemented major changes, including lower fees and flexibility in how developers handle transactions in their apps.

Google separately announced on Wednesday it would now enable mobile app developers to use their own billing systems alongside Google Play's, and allow them to guide users to their own websites for purchases.

The tech giant said it was also lowering in-app purchase service fees, among other changes to its fee structure.

Fortnite was removed from Google Play in 2020 after Epic introduced a direct payment system that bypassed Google's billing, triggering a legal battle over fees and app distribution rules.

Google and Epic announced a settlement late last year, and Fortnite had already returned to the Google Play Store in the United States in December.