Foxconn to deploy humanoid robots at Houston AI server plant

TAIPEI :Foxconn, the world's largest electronics maker and Nvidia's key AI server maker, said on Tuesday it will deploy humanoid robots at its Houston plant that produces AI servers for Nvidia.

Reuters first reported in June that Foxconn and Nvidia were in talks to use humanoid robots at the Houston factory, targeting the first quarter of 2026.

"The factory will also be among the first to deploy humanoid robots powered by the NVIDIA Isaac GR00T N model on its production lines, as Foxconn and Nvidia aim to build a world-leading benchmark AI smart factory," the company said in a statement released during Nvidia’s developers' conference in Washington, D.C.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, said it will also continue scaling up AI server production in Texas, Wisconsin and California to meet rising demand.

“Our team is bringing the most advanced AI data center solutions to the United States, which will help our leading customers stay ahead in the AI race,” Foxconn Chairman Young Liu said in the release.