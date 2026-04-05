Logo
Logo

Business

Foxconn first-quarter revenue jumps, company cautions on geopolitics
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Foxconn first-quarter revenue jumps, company cautions on geopolitics

Foxconn first-quarter revenue jumps, company cautions on geopolitics

FILE PHOTO: Foxconn Chairman Young Liu speaks to members of the press at New Taipei City, Taiwan March 6, 2026. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

05 Apr 2026 03:40PM (Updated: 05 Apr 2026 04:06PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TAIPEI, April 5 : Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, reported a 29.7 per cent on-year rise in first-quarter revenue on strong demand for artificial intelligence products, though it cautioned about "volatile" global politics.

Revenue for Nvidia's biggest server maker and Apple's top iPhone assembler jumped to T$2.13 trillion ($66.60 billion), Foxconn said in a statement on Sunday.

That was slightly below the T$2.148 trillion LSEG SmartEstimate, which gives greater weight to forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate.

Strong AI demand led to robust revenue growth for its cloud and networking products division. Smart consumer electronics, which includes iPhones, posted "significant" growth thanks to new product launches, the company said.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

March revenue alone rose 45.6 per cent on-year to T$803.7 billion, a record for that month.

Operations are expected to grow both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year in the second quarter, with AI racks maintaining a continued growth trend, the company said.

However, "it remains necessary to monitor the impact of the volatile global political and economic situation", Foxconn said, without elaborating.

Last month, Chairman Young Liu said the biggest external challenge this year for the company was the global economic and political situation, especially the war in the Middle East.

Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry, does not provide numerical forecasts. It will report full first-quarter earnings on May 14.

Foxconn's shares have dropped 16 per cent this year, underperforming the 12 per cent rise for the Taiwan market. The stock closed down 2 per cent on Thursday ahead of the revenue data release, broadly in line with the benchmark index.

Taiwan's financial markets were closed on Friday for a holiday and will resume trade on Tuesday.

($1 = 31.9800 Taiwan dollars)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement