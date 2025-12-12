Logo
Foxconn to invest $510 million in Kaohsiung headquarters in Taiwan
Foxconn logo is on display at the company’s annual tech day in Taipei, Taiwan, November 21, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang

12 Dec 2025 03:43PM
TAIPEI, Dec 12 : Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker, said on Friday it will invest T$15.9 billion ($509.94 million) to build its Kaohsiung headquarters in southern Taiwan.

That would include a mixed-use commercial and office building and a residential tower, it said. Construction is scheduled to start in 2027, with completion targeted for 2033. 

Foxconn said the headquarters will serve as an important hub linking its operations across southern Taiwan, and once completed will house its smart-city team, software R&D teams, battery-cell R&D teams, EV technology development centre and AI application software teams.

The Kaohsiung city government said Foxconn’s investments in the city have totalled T$25 billion ($801.8 million) over the past three years.

($1 = 31.1800 Taiwan dollars)

Source: Reuters
