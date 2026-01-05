Foxconn's Q4 revenue jumps 22% to record high on AI demand

TAIPEI, Jan 5 : ‌Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, reported record fourth-quarter revenue on Monday, driven by strong demand for artificial intelligence products.

Revenue for Nvidia's biggest server maker and Apple's top iPhone assembler jumped 22.07 per cent from the same quarter last year to T$2.6028 trillion ($82.73 billion), Foxconn said in a statement.

The results exceeded the T$2.418 trillion ‌LSEG SmartEstimate, which gives greater weight to forecasts ‌from analysts who are more consistently accurate.

Foxconn said revenue for the quarter grew significantly on both a quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year basis, exceeding its expectations and creating a high base of comparison for the first quarter of 2026.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

For the first quarter, information and communications technology products have entered a seasonal slowdown, ‍Foxconn said in the statement. However, robust demand for AI server rack products, even against the elevated fourth-quarter base, is expected to bring performance toward the upper end of its past five-year range.

On a U.S. dollar basis, Foxconn ​said fourth-quarter revenue rose 26.4 per cent.

The ‌growth was driven by strong performance in Foxconn's cloud and networking products division, led by booming demand for AI products, while ​its smart consumer electronics segment - which includes iPhones - posted a slight revenue decline due ⁠to unfavorable exchange rates.

In December ‌alone, Foxconn posted revenue of T$862.86 billion, up 31.77 per cent annually and a ​record for that month.

Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry, does not provide numerical forecasts. It will report fourth-quarter earnings in ‍March.

Foxconn's shares rose 25.3 per cent last year, in line with the broader Taiwan market. ⁠The stock closed up 1.08 per cent on Monday ahead of the revenue data, compared with ​a 2.57 per cent gain for ‌the benchmark index.

($1 = 31.4620 Taiwan dollars)