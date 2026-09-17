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France's CEA, Alice & Bob partner on quantum-supercomputing software
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France's CEA, Alice & Bob partner on quantum-supercomputing software

France's CEA, Alice & Bob partner on quantum-supercomputing software

Transmission chips assembled by Bull during a visit by France's President to the European Forum on Computing Power, Quantum Sciences and Technologies, and Semiconductors at the Very Large Computing Centre of the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) in Bruyeres-le-Chatel, south of Paris on May 22, 2026. LUDOVIC MARIN/Pool via REUTERS

17 Sep 2026 03:06PM (Updated: 17 Sep 2026 03:18PM)
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Sept 17 : Quantum computing startup Alice & Bob and France's state Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) announced a collaboration on Thursday to develop software for using quantum computers alongside classical supercomputers, initially to explore applications in materials physics.

They will seek to improve the Qaptiva software developed by state-owned supercomputer maker Bull to compete with Nvidia's CUDA-Q, in an effort to prevent the software bottleneck that CUDA has created in AI, executives at both entities told Reuters.

CEA, a research centre with an annual budget of nearly €6 billion ($6.9 billion) notably overseeing France's nuclear deterrent, said the programme aimed to boost the domestic quantum industry by becoming an early customer for French startups and granting them access to its computing facilities.

The aim is to link conventional supercomputers and quantum processors, assigning the quantum machine only the parts of a problem for which it may eventually offer an advantage.

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CEA has already installed quantum computers from French companies Quandela and Pasqal alongside its classical supercomputer and will add Alice & Bob's in 2027.

($1 = 0.8714 euros)

Source: Reuters
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