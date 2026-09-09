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France's Cegid and Silae to merge in €10 billion software deal
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Business

France's Cegid and Silae to merge in €10 billion software deal

France's Cegid and Silae to merge in €10 billion software deal

Euro banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 24, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

09 Sep 2026 06:58PM (Updated: 09 Sep 2026 11:07PM)
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Sept 9 : French business software provider Cegid and payroll platform Silae said on Wednesday they were planning to merge to create a European technology group valued at more than €10 billion ($11.6 billion).

Private equity firm Silver Lake, which is the majority owner of both companies, will retain a majority interest in the combined group, to be led by newly appointed CEO Christian Pedersen. The transaction is expected to be closed in the first half of 2027, the companies said.

($1 = 0.8601 euros)

Source: Reuters
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