France's Dassault Systemes delays earnings target timeline until 2029

French software company Dassault Systemes extended the target period of its medium-term earnings per share (EPS) forecast by one year on Friday, at a time when weak auto demand and tariff-driven uncertainty weigh on its business.

The group, which sells its software to automakers, plane makers and industrial companies, had aimed to double its non-IFRS diluted EPS to between 2.20 euros and 2.40 euros under its 2023–2028 strategy, a target it now expects to reach in 2029.

Hit by a prolonged slowdown in the global auto industry, Dassault Systemes lowered its 2025 operating margin growth forecast in April, citing market volatility related to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs. It had also cut 2024 forecasts twice in the second half of last year.

The repeated outlook cuts have fuelled investor concerns over the company's ability to hit its medium and longer term targets, including those set for 2028.

The company did not provide updates on its mid-term revenue target in the statement published ahead of its investor day event. It had previously forecast double-digit percentage growth until the end of 2028.