PARIS : France's antitrust regulator on Monday fined Apple 150 million euros ($162.36 million) for abusing its dominant position in mobile app advertising on iOS and iPadOS devices between 2021 and 2023 via a privacy control tool called ATT. The French watchdog also ordered Apple to publish this decision on its website for seven days. The decision confirmed a Reuters story from last month.

($1 = 0.9239 euros)