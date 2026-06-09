Logo
Logo

Business

French counter-drone startup Alta Ares raises €50 million
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

French counter-drone startup Alta Ares raises €50 million

09 Jun 2026 02:32PM (Updated: 09 Jun 2026 02:34PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS, June 8 : Alta Ares, a French startup focusing on counter-drone technology, said on Tuesday it had raised €50 million in its second funding round, helped by surging demand for air defence systems to combat the mass-produced drones playing a decisive role in Russia's war in Ukraine.

Alta Ares completed a €2 million funding round in May 2025 and the funds will be used to expand production, CEO Hadrien Canter told Reuters.

• Alta Ares makes ammunition equipped with AI to intercept and destroy drones, missiles and glide bombs

• Alta Ares aims to develop its activities in Poland, Germany and U.S.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• Alta Ares says its drone interceptors are already deployed in Ukraine, Middle East and Asia

• European and U.S. venture capital firms participated in the raise, Alta Ares says

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement