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French government to hire French AI providers such as Mistral, Minister says
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French government to hire French AI providers such as Mistral, Minister says

French government to hire French AI providers such as Mistral, Minister says

French Minister of Action and Public Accounts David Amiel leaves following the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 22, 2026. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

18 Aug 2026 10:41PM (Updated: 18 Aug 2026 11:18PM)
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PARIS, Aug 18 : French Budget Minister David Amiel said on Tuesday his government will hire "sovereign" artificial intelligence providers, such as Mistral.

"This excludes OpenAI," he said.

Amiel had said earlier on Tuesday that the government would use AI tools to identify its services' vulnerabilities to cyberattacks after the government disclosed Thursday the tax agency was victim of a cyberattack.

The data of about 700,000 taxpayers were stolen in the cyberattack, the French Finance Ministry said.

The chief of the French tax agency, Amelie Verdier, said her services detected another data breach on Monday. That attack is still being evaluated, she added.

Source: Reuters
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