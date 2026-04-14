French group Veolia aims $1.2 billion in revenue from data centres, chips by 2030

LONDON, April 14 : French utility Veolia aims to almost double its revenue from providing energy and water management solutions to data centres and chipmakers by 2030, it said on Tuesday, betting on strong demand from both sectors.

The company expects 1 billion euros ($1.18 billion) in annual revenues from data centres and the semiconductor industry, compared to the 560 million euros it made in 2025, as it seeks to expand its presence in these fast-growing markets.

The tech sector's expansion of data centres, driven by surging demand for AI following the widespread adoption of ChatGPT, has strained power supplies and raised concerns over global grid capacity.

Veolia said it planned to use its proprietary technologies to help meet rising demand for integrated solutions in water management, local energy and hazardous waste treatment linked to the expansion of these industries.

($1 = 0.8477 euros)