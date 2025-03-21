French quantum computer firm Pasqal links up with NVIDIA

PARIS : Pasqal, a fast-growing French quantum computer start-up company, announced on Friday a partnership with chip giant Nvidia whereby Pasqal's customers would gain access to more tools to develop quantum applications.

Pasqal said it would connect its quantum computing units and cloud platform onto NVIDIA's open-source platform called CUDA-Q.

"Our collaboration with NVIDIA will enable us to offer a much-requested interface and programming model for high performance computing and wider quantum community and ultimately accelerate the development of quantum applications," said Pasqal CEO Loic Henriet.

Pasqal, which was founded in 2019, says it has secured more than 140 million euros ($151.8 million) in financing to date.

($1 = 0.9223 euros)