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French taxpayers' data stolen in cyber attack, French Finance Ministry says
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French taxpayers' data stolen in cyber attack, French Finance Ministry says

French taxpayers' data stolen in cyber attack, French Finance Ministry says

A woman walks near the French Economy and Finance Ministry building, also known as Bercy, and the river Seine in Paris, France, August 11, 2026. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

14 Aug 2026 03:33PM
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PARIS, Aug 14 : French taxpayers' data, both individuals and professionals, were stolen in a cyberattack, the French Finance Ministry said late on Thursday.

• A "malicious actor" claimed on Wednesday he broke into the tax agency, General Direction of Public Finances, in late June, the ministry said in a statement.

• Investigations confirmed the cyberattack, which led to the consulting and extraction of taxpayers' data, the statement said.

• Further probes are ongoing to determine which specific data and the exact number of taxpayers affected, the ministry said, adding further findings will be disclosed.

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• "Users concerned will receive individual information specifying the data that may have been consulted or extracted and, where applicable, the precautionary measures to be adopted," the statement said.

• Data of close to 700,000 taxpayers were stolen, FrenchBreaches, a platform tracking cyberattacks in the country, reported, saying it got the information from the alleged hackers.

• Ministry spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request to comment on the FrenchBreaches data.

Source: Reuters
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