French taxpayers' data stolen in cyber attack, French Finance Ministry says

PARIS, Aug 14 : French taxpayers' data, both individuals and professionals, were stolen in a cyberattack, the French Finance Ministry said late on Thursday.

• A "malicious actor" claimed on Wednesday he broke into the tax agency, General Direction of Public Finances, in late June, the ministry said in a statement.

• Investigations confirmed the cyberattack, which led to the consulting and extraction of taxpayers' data, the statement said.

• Further probes are ongoing to determine which specific data and the exact number of taxpayers affected, the ministry said, adding further findings will be disclosed.

• "Users concerned will receive individual information specifying the data that may have been consulted or extracted and, where applicable, the precautionary measures to be adopted," the statement said.

• Data of close to 700,000 taxpayers were stolen, FrenchBreaches, a platform tracking cyberattacks in the country, reported, saying it got the information from the alleged hackers.

• Ministry spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request to comment on the FrenchBreaches data.