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FTC approves IonQ acquisition of SkyWater semiconductor ‍foundry
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FTC approves IonQ acquisition of SkyWater semiconductor ‍foundry

FTC approves IonQ acquisition of SkyWater semiconductor ‍foundry

Workers work inside the clean room of U.S. semiconductor manufacturer SkyWater Technology Inc where computer chips are made, in Bloomington, Minnesota, U.S., April, 2022 in this handout picture acquired by Reuters on July 19, 2022. SkyWater Technology/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

01 Aug 2026 05:43AM (Updated: 01 Aug 2026 05:45AM)
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July 31 : The U.S. Federal Trade Commission cleared quantum computing firm IonQ's $1.8 billion acquisition of chipmaker SkyWater Technology after the agency's leaders disagreed over whether to impose conditions, they said on Friday.

• Chairman Andrew Ferguson said in a statement that he had proposed requiring IonQ to agree to granting fair access to rival quantum computing companies, some of whom have ongoing contracts with SkyWater, among other measures to protect competition as the U.S. adds chip manufacturing capacity.

• Commissioner Mark Meador said in a statement that he believes the merger would not lessen competition.

• Because the two could not agree on an order setting conditions, "the next-best option is to get out of the way and permit the merger to close," Ferguson said.

• SkyWater is the largest semiconductor foundry based in the U.S., according to the company.

Source: Reuters
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