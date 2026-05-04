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GameStop makes unsolicited offer to buy eBay for about $56 billion, WSJ reports
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GameStop makes unsolicited offer to buy eBay for about $56 billion, WSJ reports

GameStop makes unsolicited offer to buy eBay for about $56 billion, WSJ reports
FILE PHOTO: The eBay logo is displayed at the eBay booth during CES 2026, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., January 6, 2026. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo
GameStop makes unsolicited offer to buy eBay for about $56 billion, WSJ reports
FILE PHOTO: GameStop logo is seen in this illustration taken September 9, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
04 May 2026 07:11AM (Updated: 04 May 2026 07:59AM)
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May 3 : GameStop has made an unsolicited offer to acquire U.S. online marketplace eBay Inc for about $56 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing an interview with GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen.

GameStop has built a roughly 5 per cent stake in eBay and is offering $125 a share in cash and stock, Cohen told the WSJ. The offer represents a premium of about 20 per cent to eBay's last closing price on Friday.

If eBay is not receptive, Cohen said he was prepared to run a proxy fight and take the offer directly to shareholders, the report added. 

"EBay should be worth - and will be worth - a lot more money," Cohen said in the WSJ interview. "I'm thinking about turning eBay into something worth hundreds of billions of dollars."

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The CEO of the videogame retailer said he has secured a commitment letter from TD Bank for about $20 billion in debt financing. 

GameStop could seek support from external investors, including Middle Eastern sovereign-wealth funds, to help fund the deal, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

GameStop holds a market value of nearly $12 billion, while eBay has a market capitalization of about $46 billion, according to Reuters calculations.

TD Bank, GameStop and eBay did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for a comment.

A potential deal would upend the usual M&A playbook. It's rare for a public company to target one nearly four times its size; such deals typically rely on heavy debt, stock issuance, or both - banking on future earnings of the combined company to justify the cost.

Grapevine, Texas-based GameStop is expected to disclose details of its offer later on Sunday, the WSJ said.

Source: Reuters
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