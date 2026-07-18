Logo
Logo

Business

GameStop owns nearly 10% of eBay, SEC filing shows
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

GameStop owns nearly 10% of eBay, SEC filing shows

GameStop owns nearly 10% of eBay, SEC filing shows

GameStop logo is seen in this illustration taken September 9, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

18 Jul 2026 07:03AM (Updated: 18 Jul 2026 07:11AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

July 17 : Videogame retailer GameStop owns nearly 10 per cent of e-commerce company eBay, the company said in a regulatory filing late on Friday, nearly three months after making an unsolicited offer to buy eBay for roughly $56 billion.

GameStop said it owns 43.4 million outstanding shares of eBay, or 9.8 per cent, marking a dramatic increase in ownership from early May when GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen told eBay's board chairman "we have accumulated a 5 per cent economic stake" through derivatives and beneficial ownership.

GameStop bought 3.5 million eBay shares for roughly $381 million last month and said it settled 39 million eBay shares from put/call pairs on Friday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement