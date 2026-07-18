GameStop owns nearly 10% of eBay, SEC filing shows

July 17 : Videogame retailer GameStop owns nearly 10 per cent of e-commerce company eBay, the company said in a regulatory filing late on Friday, nearly three months after making an unsolicited offer to buy eBay for roughly $56 billion.

GameStop said it owns 43.4 million outstanding shares of eBay, or 9.8 per cent, marking a dramatic increase in ownership from early May when GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen told eBay's board chairman "we have accumulated a 5 per cent economic stake" through derivatives and beneficial ownership.

GameStop bought 3.5 million eBay shares for roughly $381 million last month and said it settled 39 million eBay shares from put/call pairs on Friday.