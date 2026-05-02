Logo
Logo

Business

GameStop is preparing offer for eBay, WSJ reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

GameStop is preparing offer for eBay, WSJ reports

GameStop is preparing offer for eBay, WSJ reports
People walk by a GameStop in Manhattan, New York, U.S., December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
GameStop is preparing offer for eBay, WSJ reports
FILE PHOTO: The eBay logo is displayed at the eBay booth during CES 2026, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., January 6, 2026. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo
02 May 2026 05:27AM (Updated: 02 May 2026 05:52AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

May 1 : GameStop is preparing an offer for eBay as CEO Ryan Cohen pursues plans to boost the struggling videogame retailer's market value more than tenfold, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Shares of eBay, which has a market capitalization of about $46 billion, jumped about 10 per cent in extended trading. GameStop gained 7 per cent. The company has a market value of nearly $12 billion.

GameStop has been quietly building a stake in eBay's shares ahead of a potential offer, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. It could submit an offer for eBay as soon as later this month.

If eBay is not receptive, Cohen could decide to take the offer directly to the e-commerce company's shareholders, the Journal said. Details of the potential offer could not be learned, the report added.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The companies and Cohen did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

GameStop in January unveiled a compensation package worth roughly $35 billion for Cohen, hinging on a turnaround that requires him to lift the struggling videogame retailer's market capitalization to $100 billion and hit $10 billion in cumulative performance EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization).

GameStop's shares have slumped from all-time highs hit in 2021, when it became a retail investor darling during the pandemic-era meme-stock rally.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement