GameStop reports decline in quarterly revenue

Videogame retailer GameStop reported a decline in quarterly revenue on Tuesday as more customers moved away from its mainstay brick-and-mortar stores in favor of digital game downloads.

Shares of the Grapevine, Texas-based company fell nearly 4 per cent in extended trading.

GameStop, which was once at the heart of the "meme stock" trading frenzy, has long struggled to adapt to the rapidly changing gaming industry as consumer preferences shift away from physical game sales towards digital downloads, game streaming and online shopping.

The company's first-quarter revenue fell 17 per cent to $732.4 million, compared with $881.8 million a year ago.