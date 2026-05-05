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GameStop's $56 billion pursuit of eBay stirs social media hype and doubts
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GameStop's $56 billion pursuit of eBay stirs social media hype and doubts

GameStop's $56 billion pursuit of eBay stirs social media hype and doubts

FILE PHOTO: The eBay logo is displayed at the eBay booth during CES 2026, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., January 6, 2026. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo/File Photo

05 May 2026 10:02PM
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May 5 : GameStop's $56 billion bid for eBay ignited intense debate on social media, as retail investors greeted the potential deal with a mix of excitement, skepticism and meme-stock humor.

• Top comments on Reddit were split between enthusiasm over the e-commerce giant that such a merger would create, and skepticism about how GameStop would finance such a large deal.

• Some users supported the rationale of combining GameStop's loyal retail base with eBay's online reach, arguing the deal could create a formidable digital commerce player.

• The video game retailer, which has a market value of $10.7 billion and is looking to take over a much larger company, has said it has access to $20 billion in potential debt financing from TD Securities.

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• GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen's tense CNBC interview on Monday, where he bristled at questions about the deal structure, also became meme fodder.

• Users raised their eyebrows at the announcement of Michael Burry's exit from his GameStop position on Monday, just months after he likened Cohen to the legendary investor Warren Buffett.

• On Stocktwits.com, eBay was one of the most talked-about stocks, with the platform's tracker showing message sentiment over the past 24 hours as "extremely bullish."

• Retail investor forums can offer an early read on how speculative corners of the market are digesting major corporate developments.

Source: Reuters
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