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Genspark.ai valued at $2.6 billion in latest funding round
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Business

Genspark.ai valued at $2.6 billion in latest funding round

17 Jun 2026 09:29PM (Updated: 17 Jun 2026 09:37PM)
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June 17 : Technology company Genspark.ai said on Wednesday it had raised $100 million in its extended funding round that valued it at $2.6 billion.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said the extension increased its total Series B financing to $485 million.

The funding comes as investors continue to pour money into AI startups developing tools aimed at automating workplace tasks and improving productivity.

The round was backed by existing investors including Sozo Ventures, Korea Mirae Asset and UpHonest Capital.

Genspark is an AI workspace startup that uses multiple AI models to automate business tasks for enterprises and individuals.

Source: Reuters
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