German car buyers keen on Chinese EV maker BYD in first quarter, data shows

BERLIN, April 16 : Chinese car brands such as BYD are gaining traction among German consumers who are increasingly looking to buy electric cars amid rising fuel prices, according to online marketplace data seen by Reuters on Thursday.

BYD was one of the fastest-growing brands in Germany in the first quarter of the year, online marketplace Carwow said, citing a 135 per cent rise in purchase queries for the Chinese EV heavyweight during that period.

The data showed strong interest in BYD's electric-powered SUVs and the low-cost Dolphin hatchback, which have put pressure on European rivals to produce more affordable alternatives.

Carwow said Chinese brands look set to profit from higher prices at the pump due to the Middle East conflict and rising prices for new cars, with Chinese-owned carmaker MG also seeing a boost on its platform.

"Affordable electric cars with short delivery times are thus becoming significantly more attractive — an environment in which Chinese manufacturers, in particular, are capitalising on their strengths and noticeably gaining market share," the company said.

Queries for battery-electric vehicles in general rose by around 184 per cent in the first three months of 2026 compared to the previous quarter, according to the data.

The increased interest is also translating into higher sales in Germany, where European brands dominate.

BYD saw registrations surge by 327 per cent in March, according to the KBA regulator, making for a market share of 1.2 per cent that month - still far behind Volkswagen's 17.9 per cent share and other local carmakers.

Following low uptake of Chinese models over the past quarters, "Q1 2026 provided the first genuine signs that private uptake is starting to bite", independent automotive anlayst Matthias Schmidt told Reuters.

However, he pointed out that German carmakers are fighting back "with an accelerating product cadence, particularly in the second half of the year".