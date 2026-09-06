German rocket reaches space as Europe enters satellite launch race

OSLO, Sept 5 : German startup Isar Aerospace launched its first rocket into space from a site in Arctic Norway, the company said on Saturday, bringing Europe closer to offering satellite flights from its own soil.

The uncrewed Spectrum rocket was billed as the first orbital flight to originate from Europe, where several nations, including Sweden and Britain, have said they want a share of a growing market for commercial space missions.

The company declared the launch a success, while continuing to monitor developments as the flight continued, officials said.

"Access to space remains one of the biggest constraints for the space industry and national security architecture," Isar Aerospace co-founder and CEO Daniel Metzler said in a statement ahead of Saturday's launch.

EUROPE SEEKS AUTONOMY

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz visited Isar's launch site in March, underscoring Europe's efforts to establish greater autonomy as the global order once championed by the United States is being upended by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Blasting off from Norway's Arctic Andoeya Spaceport, the uncrewed Spectrum, designed for small and medium-sized payloads, carried five small satellites as well as an in-flight technological experiment, according to Isar.

It was Isar's second launch, coming 18 months after the company's first rocket plunged to the ground and exploded in a fiery spectacle shortly after takeoff from the same site. No one was injured at the time.

The March 2025 launch was nonetheless deemed a success by the company for generating large amounts of data for its developers, it said then.

Saturday's launch was intended as "both the vehicle's qualification mission and its first flight carrying payload," the Bavarian company has said.

Global players in the satellite launch market include Elon Musk's SpaceX, which launches from the United States, and French ArianeGroup, a joint venture between Airbus and Safran that uses a spaceport in South America's French Guiana.

SpaceX, a sprawling empire spanning rockets, satellites and AI, in June listed on the Nasdaq exchange in a record initial public offering.

Sweden, with its Esrange launch site and Britain with its SaxaVord Spaceport in the Scottish Shetland Islands, are the nearest rivals to the Norwegian site, all of which aim to give Europe greater autonomy in space flights.

Isar last week said it had secured about €200 million from the European Space Agency (ESA) to help fund development of new rockets and expand its testing and launch infrastructure.

The German company is also developing a second launch site in Canada.