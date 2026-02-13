Logo
Germany's Stark valued at more than 1 billion euros in funding round, says Manager Magazin
Team Stark prepares the Raven drone for the SPECTRA Practice Week at the Erding Air Base, Germany, December 4, 2025. REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth

13 Feb 2026 03:05PM
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 : Stark Defence took on new funding from investors a few weeks ago, increasing the overall value of the German startup firm and drone maker to more than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), Manager Magazin reported on Friday.

Without specifying its sources, the magazine said Peter Thiel's Founders Fund contributed a "double-digit" million euro amount, while European investors also took part in the funding round.

Stark did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Manager Magazin said the company declined to comment.

Documents seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday that the German government plans to order strike drones worth 536 million euros from Stark and from Helsing, another German defence contractor.

($1 = 0.8434 euros)

Source: Reuters
