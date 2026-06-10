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Global AI debt issuance to top $500 billion in 2026, Morgan Stanley says
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Global AI debt issuance to top $500 billion in 2026, Morgan Stanley says

Global AI debt issuance to top $500 billion in 2026, Morgan Stanley says

Words "AI Artificial Inteligence", keyboard, and a robotic hand in this illustration taken June 5, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

10 Jun 2026 04:50PM (Updated: 10 Jun 2026 05:05PM)
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June 10 : Morgan Stanley forecasts AI-related global debt issuance to more than double to nearly $570 billion in 2026, pointing to rising bond supply and credit market activity as hyperscalers turn to alternative funding sources to meet massive AI-driven capex needs.

Here are some details:

• Tech companies that have long relied on strong cash flows are increasingly turning to debt financing as investment needs surge

• Morgan Stanley estimates AI-related global debt issuance stood at nearly $236 billion as of May 31, 2026, fourfold more than the same period last year

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• Hyperscalers Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta are expected to spend $700 billion in outlays this year

• Morgan Stanley expects issuance to ramp in second half of 2026, as hyperscaler capex surpasses $1 trillion in 2027

• "Hyperscalers have been broadening their investor base through non-USD issuance," the brokerage said

• "Fundamental (economic) backdrop remains strong, but for now we think (bond) price action is being mostly driven by supply expectations," Morgan Stanley added

• Financing for chip companies, which is seeing an uptick in public and private markets, is shifting to shorter-term deals that are fully repaid over time - Morgan Stanley

Source: Reuters
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