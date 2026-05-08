Global equity funds draw inflows for the seventh week on earnings optimism

May 8 : Global equity funds attracted inflows for a seventh straight week in the period through May 6, supported by upbeat first quarter earnings and hopes for a U.S.-Iran peace agreement.

Investors bought a net $4.35 billion of global equity funds during the week, though this was the smallest weekly inflow since March 18, LSEG Lipper data showed.

The MSCI World Index hit a record high of 1,108.94 on Thursday as a rally in technology stocks and strong earnings from chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices boosted sentiment.

LSEG data covering 1,060 MSCI World constituents showed combined first-quarter earnings rose 22 per cent from a year earlier, beating analysts' average forecast by about 6.3 per cent.

Asian equity funds led regional inflows with a net $3.35 billion, while European funds drew a net $1.56 billion. U.S. funds, by contrast, saw net outflows of $2.26 billion.

Among sector funds, investors bought a net $2.83 billion of technology funds but sold a net $2.05 billion of healthcare funds.

Global bond funds saw net inflows of $17.04 billion, the largest weekly addition since February 18.

Dollar-denominated medium-term bond funds stood out, attracting a net $4.58 billion, their biggest inflow since February 2. Euro-denominated bond funds and short-term bond funds drew a net $1.6 billion and $1.5 billion, respectively.

Demand for money market funds was the strongest since January 7, with investors pouring in a net $148.18 billion.

Investors, however, sold a net $1.08 billion of gold and other precious metal funds in a second successive week of outflows.

In emerging markets, investors withdrew a net $63 million from bond funds, ending a four-week run of inflows. Equity funds also recorded net sales of $1.46 billion, data covering 28,871 funds showed.