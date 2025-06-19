Global IPO activity slumps in 2025 as tariffs, volatility weigh

Global equity IPOs have plunged this year, weighed down by heightened business uncertainty from US tariffs, elevated market volatility and higher interest rates that have raised funding costs and made listings less appealing for issuers.

According to LSEG data, as of Jun 17, global IPO volume has declined about 9.3 per cent year-on-year to US$44.3 billion, the lowest level in nine years.

US IPO volumes dropped 12 per cent to US$12.3 billion, while Europe saw a sharper 64 per cent decline to US$5.8 billion. In contrast, Asia-Pacific IPO volumes have risen 28 per cent to US$16.8 billion so far this year.

President Donald Trump's tariffs, which included a 10 per cent blanket levy plus targeted duties on U.S. trading partners, re-ignited tensions in April. Despite his subsequent pause and negotiations on trade and tariffs, businesses globally are uncertain about demand and investment.

"It’s not prudent for companies to go public right now. The volatility in the market is unprecedented," said Isabelle Freidheim, founder and managing partner at Athena Capital.

"There’s real risk for tech companies that are still figuring out profitability. If the stock drops after the IPO, it’s very hard to recover, especially for companies with less steady cash flow or that aren’t as mature."

Despite the broader slowdown, China and Japan have seen a sharp pickup in listings, driven by regulatory easing and improved sentiment. A standout was Chinese battery giant CATL, which raised US$4.6 billion in the world’s largest IPO so far this year, boosted by renewed market momentum following the US tariff truce.

At the same time, some analysts are cautiously optimistic about a second-half recovery. US IPO interest is showing signs of a rebound, led by fintech firm Chime, which surged on its debut. High-profile names such as Klarna, Gemini and Cerebras are slated to list later this year.

"With US, European defence contractors and Indian consumer names also filing, late-2025 could deliver a textbook “trickle-then-torrent” if volatility behaves," said Michael Ashley Schulman, chief investment officer at Running Point Capital Advisors.