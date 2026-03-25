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GM to invest $600 million in South Korean unit
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Business

GM to invest $600 million in South Korean unit

GM to invest $600 million in South Korean unit

FILE PHOTO: The GM logo is displayed at the new location of the General Motors Headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 12, 2026. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

25 Mar 2026 02:11PM
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SEOUL, March 25 : General Motors said on Wednesday it plans to invest $600 million in its South Korean unit to upgrade manufacturing facilities and products.

Source: Reuters
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