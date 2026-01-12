Asian equities, precious metals surge as US Justice Dept targets Fed

HONG KONG: Asian equities gained on Monday and precious metals set records as investors digested news that the US Justice Department is probing the Federal Reserve, raising fears over US central bank independence.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell confirmed the "unprecedented" move late on Sunday (Jan 11), which he blasted as part of US President Donald Trump's pressure campaign for another rate cut.

Gold surged 1.6 per cent to nearly US$4,600 an ounce, while silver approached US$85 an ounce - both records - as investors sought safe havens. The dollar fell about 0.2 per cent against major peers, according to Bloomberg.

"The threat of criminal charges is a consequence of the Federal Reserve setting interest rates based on our best assessment of what will serve the public, rather than following the preferences of the President," Powell said in a statement.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

He said the bank received grand jury subpoenas on Friday related to his Senate testimony in June, which had been about a major renovation project of Federal Reserve office buildings.

The Fed has indicated that it would hold interest rates steady in its closely watched meeting at the end of this month.

"The subpoenas mark a clear break in the long-held boundary between politics and monetary policy, a line markets once assumed was untouchable," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management told AFP.

"Investors are not weighing the odds of charges so much as the risk that political pressure has crept into the Fed's decision-making," he said.

The probe will play into the outlooks for US dollar and Treasuries, Michael Brown of Pepperstone wrote in a comment.

"Both the USD and USTs will now have to price a considerably higher risk premium, and hence are likely to face some headwinds in the short-term, and unimaginably brutal selling pressure if this matter were to progress to criminal charges, or a prosecution," Brown said.