Goldman Sachs teams up with Anthropic to automate banking tasks with AI agents, CNBC reports

Feb 6 : Goldman Sachs is working with technology startup Anthropic to develop AI-powered agents aimed at automating a widening range of internal functions, CNBC reported on Friday, citing the bank’s chief information officer.

Goldman Sachs confirmed the accuracy of the report.

The Wall Street bank has spent the past six months collaborating with Anthropic engineers embedded within its teams to build autonomous agents for tasks including trade and transaction accounting as well as client due diligence and onboarding, Marco Argenti told CNBC.

Anthropic is making a push for business deals with products like Claude Cowork, which executes computer tasks for white-collar workers.

Goldman is still in the early stages of developing agents based on Anthropic’s Claude model, but the technology is expected to significantly reduce the time required to complete core operational processes, Argenti told CNBC.

He told CNBC that the bank plans to launch the agents soon, without giving a specific timeline.