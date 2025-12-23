Dec 23 : ‌Australian data centre landlord Goodman Group said on Tuesday it had signed a A$14 billion ($9.32 billion) partnership agreement with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to develop data centre ‌projects in Frankfurt, Amsterdam and ‌Paris.

The 50-50 venture, CPPIB's first data centre partnership in Europe, will involve an initial total capital commitment of A$3.9 billion, the companies said.

The partnership's portfolio comprises ‍four projects totaling 435 megawatts (MW) of primary power and 282 MW of IT load - which is the power delivered to ​the servers and ‌other computing equipment.

"All projects provide speed to market with secured power ​connections, planning permits and substantially progressed site infrastructure ⁠works, enabling construction ‌commencements by 30 June 2026," the ​two firms said in their joint statement.

The transaction will be completed ‍in phases and is expected to be ⁠closed by March 2026, the firms added.

($1 = ​1.5022 Australian dollars)

(Reporting ‌by Shivangi Lahiri in Bengaluru; ‍Editing ​by Shinjini Ganguli)