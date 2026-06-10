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Google and Meta denied new trial in youth social media addiction case, sources say
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Google and Meta denied new trial in youth social media addiction case, sources say

Google and Meta denied new trial in youth social media addiction case, sources say
FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is pictured at the entrance to the Google offices in London, Britain January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo
Google and Meta denied new trial in youth social media addiction case, sources say
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks by the Meta Lab in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 20, 2026. REUTERS/Daniel Cole/File Photo
10 Jun 2026 10:26PM (Updated: 10 Jun 2026 10:49PM)
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June 10 : A California state court judge denied motions by Meta Platforms and Google's YouTube seeking a new trial after a jury found them liable for designing social media platforms that are harmful to young people, sources familiar with the ruling confirmed on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Carolyn Kuhl ruled on the motions on Tuesday, according to court documents. The order stating her ruling and explaining her reasoning was not immediately available.

 The companies had sought a new trial after a jury found them negligent and imposed a $6 million in damages.

Source: Reuters
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