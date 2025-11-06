Google to announce biggest-ever investment in Germany on Tuesday

BERLIN :Google said it would announce its biggest-ever investment plan for Germany on Tuesday alongside German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil.

The U.S. tech giant said its plan would involve the construction of "infrastructure and data centres," as well as pushing ahead with "innovative projects for the use of renewable energies and waste heat," according to an invitation to the press conference sent on Thursday.

Google also wants to expand its locations in Munich, Frankfurt and Berlin, it added.

The finance ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

(Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Miranda Murray)