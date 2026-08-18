Google to buy Spirit Airlines business data for $10 million

NEW YORK, Aug 17 : Alphabet's Google is acquiring internal business data from bankrupt Spirit Airlines for $10 million, saying it plans to use the data for product development and training its AI models.

• The acquired data includes Spirit Airlines' employee emails, Microsoft Teams messages, spreadsheets, and calendars, as well as marketing, productivity, and operations data.

• The data will be de-identified before the sale is complete, containing no customer information or personally identifiable information.

• A U.S. bankruptcy judge will consider approving the data sale at a Wednesday court hearing.

• Spirit also received a $7.5 million bid from Mercor, an AI data company.

• Spirit is selling off assets in bankruptcy after shutting down its business in May due to high debt and high fuel costs.