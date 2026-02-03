Google Cloud, Liberty Global strike five-year AI partnership

LONDON, Feb 3 : Google Cloud, one of Alphabet's fastest-growing businesses, and Liberty Global have agreed a five-year strategic partnership to deploy Google's Gemini AI models and other cloud tools across the cable group's European operations.

Liberty Global, which has about 80 million fixed and mobile connections across Europe, said the deal - reported by Reuters for the first time on Tuesday - would support new consumer services, including AI-powered search and discovery on its Horizon TV platform, as well as customer-service automation.

"Our expanded partnership with Google Cloud represents a significant milestone for Liberty Global," Mike Fries, CEO of Liberty Global, said in a statement.

The companies will also offer more Google products such as Pixel phones and watches as well as smart-home devices through Liberty's operating units, which include Britain's Virgin Media O2, Belgium's Telenet, the Netherlands' VodafoneZiggo and Switzerland's Sunrise.

The agreement expands existing collaborations between the two firms.

Liberty Global said the new programme aimed to improve network reliability and security, pursue autonomous network operations, and potentially allow Google Cloud to use spare capacity in Liberty's data centres, including via its AtlasEdge joint venture.

The companies said the partnership would also target small-business customers with cloud, cybersecurity and AI services, and look at ways to monetise Liberty's telecoms data while maintaining privacy requirements.

"Our goal is simple: to use technology to cut through complexity and bring value to our customers and partners," Tara Brady, Google Cloud president for the EMEA region, said.

AI partnerships have increased across the telecoms sector as operators seek to reduce network costs and develop new revenue streams while continuing to invest heavily in fibre and 5G.