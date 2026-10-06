Google, Constellation near deal for nuclear power, Bloomberg News reports

Oct 5 : Google's parent Alphabet is nearing a multi-year deal to buy nuclear energy from Constellation Energy for $1 billion or more, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

• The deal could be announced as soon as this week, the report said.

• Google could not immediately be reached for comment outside regular business hours, while Constellation Energy declined to comment.

• Rising electricity demand from AI computing has renewed interest in nuclear power, which offers steady, carbon-free energy.

• Last year, search giant Google partnered with NextEra Energy to restart an Iowa nuclear power plant. It also signed a deal last month with Southern Co to support upgrades at two of its nuclear plants.

• Constellation has also signed power deals with Amazon.com and Microsoft previously.