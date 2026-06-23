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Google DeepMind signs AI research deal with film studio A24
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Google DeepMind signs AI research deal with film studio A24

Google DeepMind signs AI research deal with film studio A24

The logo of Google DeepMind UK is seen, at the corporate office, in London, Britain, October 9, 2024. REUTERS/Toby Melville

23 Jun 2026 01:38AM (Updated: 23 Jun 2026 01:46AM)
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June 22 : Google DeepMind and independent movie studio A24 entered into a partnership to explore how AI can support filmmakers and creative professionals, the companies said on Monday.

Here are some details:

• The companies said the initiative will focus on helping artists develop new creative workflows and techniques while ensuring future tools are shaped by the creators who use them.

• In recent years, A24 has produced horror film "Backrooms," Timothée Chalamet-starrer "Marty Supreme" and Oscar-winning adventure film "Everything Everywhere All at Once," among others.

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• Under the agreement, A24 and Google DeepMind will collaborate on multiple research and development projects over time.

• Alphabet's Google has also made a $75 million investment in the independent film studio, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. DeepMind did not comment on the investment's value.

• A24 will play an active role in developing new workflows, while filmmakers will retain full creative control, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, adding that the arrangement is not an intellectual property or data-training deal.

• The partnership will give A24 access to DeepMind's research, infrastructure and global reach, the source said.

Source: Reuters
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