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Google hit with $1 billion EU fine, first under landmark rules
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Google hit with $1 billion EU fine, first under landmark rules

Google hit with $1 billion EU fine, first under landmark rules

FILE PHOTO: A Google sign is pictured outside the Google office in Berlin, Germany, August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo

23 Jul 2026 06:07PM (Updated: 23 Jul 2026 06:13PM)
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BRUSSELS, July 23 : Alphabet's Google was fined a total of €890 million ($1 billion) on Thursday for flouting European Union rules aimed at reining in the power of Big Tech, the European Commission said.

However, the U.S. tech giant is likely to avoid fresh fines as EU regulators lauded good progress in its ongoing efforts to comply with the landmark legislation.

The fines underscored Europe's determination to prevent Big Tech companies from thwarting rivals, defying U.S. criticism and retaliatory tariff threats.

Source: Reuters
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