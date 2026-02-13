Logo
Google hit by fresh EU antitrust probe over search ads pricing, Bloomberg News reports
FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is seen on the Google house at CES 2024, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 10, 2024. REUTERS/Steve Marcus//File Photo

13 Feb 2026 01:52AM (Updated: 13 Feb 2026 01:54AM)
Feb 12 : Google is being investigated by the European Union over concerns it is illegally rigging the cost of advertising on its search engine, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Source: Reuters
